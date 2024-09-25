Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TEHILLIM: Hatzadik HaRav Mordechai Steiner Shlita From Monsey Placed On Respirator On Tuesday


The tzibur is requested to daven for Hatzadik HaRav Mordechai Steiner Shlita of Monsey, who was admitted to the hospital a few weeks ago for a surgery and has now been placed on a respirator.

The Rebbe was admitted to the Cleveland Clinic Hospital in Ohio a few weeks ago where he underwent a heart procedure. On Tuesday afternoon the doctors had some concerns about his breathing and eating and was placed on a respirator as a precaution. he is reported to be in stable condition, but is currently on a respirator.

The Rebbe’s name for Tehillim is HaRav Mordechai Tzvi Ben Mindel Esther Leah for a Refuah Shelaima.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



