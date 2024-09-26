Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Watch: A Dirshu Atzeres Tefillah in Light of the Situation in E”Y at the Tziyunim of the Chazon Ish & the Steipler Ztz”l


Due to the difficult situation in Eretz Yisrael, the gedolei hador gathered for an atzeres tefillah at the holy tziyunim of the Steipler Gaon and the Chazon Ish, zecher tzaddikim livrachah, in Bnei Brak, headed by Harav Shimon Galai, shlita, Harav Shmuel Eliezer Stern, shlita, and the Rav of Bnei Brak Harav Masoud Ben Shimon, shlita.

Friday is the yahrtzeit of the Chofetz Chaim, zy”a, and each year, Dirshu arranges a tefillah event in his memory in order to daven for Am Yisrael ahead of the Yom Hadin.




