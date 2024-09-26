Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Hamas Chief Sinwar Has Been Off The Grid For Weeks, But Israel Believes He Is Alive


An official from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s team says that there are ongoing efforts to advance negotiations for the release of hostages, with Mossad chief David Barnea frequently traveling to move talks forward. “There are attempts all the time,” the official said, adding that the current focus is on resolving less contentious issues to create momentum, such as exchanging hostages for Palestinian security prisoners.

However, communication has hit a significant roadblock, with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar being “out of touch for weeks,” according to the official. Despite Israel requesting assistance from Egypt and Qatar to reach Hamas, there has been no response.

While Sinwar’s status remains uncertain, the official stated that Israel does not currently believe he is dead but noted that if he were killed, “we believe it will help us reach a deal.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



