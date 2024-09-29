Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
BD”E: Petirah Of HaRav Moshe Rubinstein ZT”L, Rosh Kollel Of Monsey’s Brisker Kollel [LEVAYA LIVESTREAM]


YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of HaRav Moshe Rubinstein zt”l, the rosh kollel of Kollel Zichron Shneur in Monsey. Rav Moshe, a talmid of Rav Aharon Kotler zt”l in Lakewood, was widely known for his personally allegiance to the cause of limud hatorah, and held an incredible affinity for lomdim throughout his life.

He led the “Brisker Kollel” in Monsey – the first-ever kollel in the town, founded by R’ Yosef Hoffman Z”L. The success of the kollel under Rav Moshe led to the establishment and flourishing of numerous other kollelim in the greater Monsey area.

The levaya will take place today, Sunday, at 12:00 PM, at the Kollel located at 150 Remsen Road, Monsey.

The family will be sitting shiva at 1 Overhill Road.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

  1. GM BDE.

    Please correct your information.

    The Kollel was founded by out father z”l. Reb Yosef Hofmann from monsey over 40 years ago, and was solo supported by him for many years before giving the reins over to Reb Moshe Rubnestein Z”l

    Ty.

    The Hofmann Family

