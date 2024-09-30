Thousands Gather At Massive Atzeres Tefillah In Lakewood [VIDEOS & PHOTO]

Thousands of people gathered in the heart of Lakewood, NJ, for a monumental Atzeres Tefillah, fervently beseeching Hashem to bring an end to the current tzaros and hasten the Geulah.

With the escalating security situation in Israel, the unprecedented rise in anti-Semitism around the world, and the looming implementation of new draft laws that threaten to conscript thousands of bnei Torah into the military—posing an unprecedented challenge to limud haTorah in Eretz Yisroel, the lifeblood of the Jewish people—the Lakewood Roshei Yeshiva and leading Gedolim issued a Kol Korei urging everyone to attend the Atzeres Tefillah on Sunday.

The event was attended by many yeshivos and their talmidim in Lakewood, as well as many women, along with others from across the tri-state area who heeded the call of the Gedolim. The Atzeres began with Mincha, followed by the heartfelt recitation of Tehillim for our brethren in Eretz Yisroel and around the world, as well as for the nearly 100 hostages that remain in Hamas captivity.

Inspiring speeches were delivered by Reb Malkiel Kotler and Reb Elya Ber Wachtfogel, emphasizing the urgency for Teshuva and increased Tefillah during these turbulent times. They also highlighted the grave implications of the draft laws and the existential threat they pose to the Olam HaTorah. Harav Elya Ber described how precisely during these times with so much tragedy, it’s critical that we don’t lose a single lomed Torah.

Harav Yeruchem Olshin spoke passionately about the tragedies in Klal Yisroel, and how this draft law is most catastrophic as it targets the very lifeblood of Klal Yisroel which is the Lomdei Torah.

The Atzeres continued with Selichos led by Harav Yeruchem Olshin.

Harav Yitzchok Sorotzkin addressed the Atzeres in English, stating the words of the Rambam that in times of tragedy we must cry out with increased Tefilah and do Teshuva.

The Atzeres culminated in an emotional Kabolas Ol Malchus Shamayim led by Harav Dovid Schustal.

