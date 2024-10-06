An Idea Regarding the Hostages

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman

While everyone is concerned about the war in the north and Israel’s retaliation against Iran, we have to keep in mind that there are still numerous hostages and their remains being held in Gaza. They are our brothers and sisters, and even though we daven for their safe return three times daily, we must do more. What follows is a three-phase suggestion as to how to get the hostages held in Gaza released.

Israel has the capability now to hold a referendum or a plebiscite in Gaza, where Palestinians can vote on an issue, and each individual’s vote can be counted. The following idea should be put to a referendum to all residents of Gaza that are 18 years old and above.

America, England, France, Canada, and Saudia Arabia should commit to a rebuilding of Gaza on the scale of the Marshall Plan in Germany after World War II. For every living hostage released, one billion dollars will be committed by these nations. These funds will be given as a grant – and will not have to be paid back. For the remains of every deceased hostage that is released, there will be a grant of one million dollars. There are 101 hostages currently being held in Gaza.

If the plebiscite is refused then a significantly lower amount will be allocated to rebuild Gaza and will be given as a low interest loan. The Marshall plan, let us keep in mind, was a loan not a grant. If the plebiscite is approved – then those Hamas people that are holding on to the hostages will be able to “save face” so to speak and release the hostages in their people’s interest. In addition, those individuals holding onto hostages will be given amnesty by Israel for the kidnapping provided they sign that they will no longer engage in terrorism. As an additional incentive those individuals holding onto hostages will be given a grant of $50,000 in which to launch a business.

If those holding onto the hostages refuse to give up the hostages a reward will be given to anyone who turns in those people.

A second plebiscite could eventually be held, along the lines of the denazification plan of General Lucius Clay – where each German citizen was rated on a scale of 1 to 5. To determine who should lead the future governing body of Gaza. It is questionable whether it is wise to have the Palestinian Authority be in charge of Gaza for the time being.

Some may ridicule the feasibility of this idea, but this seems to be the best approach to releasing the hostages. Please read it carefully, as the money will only be given after the plebiscite and the replacement of the governing authority. Also realize that Gaza will be rebuilt regardless, but this will make it into a grant rather than a loan, it will secure the hostages release now, and it will replace the current authority. Doing nothing will cause the hostages’ death and will just cause these murderers to remian in power. May Hashem grant us yeshu’os and nechamos.

The author can be reached at [email protected]