Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

BD”E: Tragic Petirah Of Beloved Singer/Musician Chatzi Katz Z”L At 28


YWN regrets to inform you of the sudden petirah of Chaim Tzvi (Chatzi) Katz, z”l, at the age of 28. Chatzi, a beloved baal menagen and musician, brought joy and spirit to countless simchos over the years.

Tragically, Chatzi collapsed on the second day of Rosh Hashanah in Mountaindale, NY, where he was spending Yom Tov. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was niftar shortly afterward.

Chatzi was the son of Rav Elya Nota Katz, the rov of Khal Lev Avrohom in Lakewood, NJ, formerly of Monsey. He is survived by his father, his three sisters, extended family, and countless friends and acquaintances.

The levaya is tentatively scheduled to take place at 1 PM Sunday at Yeshiva Ateres Yisroel, 157 Spruce Street, in Lakewood. Kevurah will follow at the Lakewood bais olam.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

H’YD: IDF Soldier Killed In Combat In Southern Lebanon

H’YD: 2 IDF Soldiers Killed By Suicide Drone Fired From Iraq, 24 Injured

Report: Nasrallah’s Successor Is Eliminated In IDF Strike In Beirut

HORRIFIC EREV ROSH HASHANAH NEWS: Eight IDF Soldiers Killed in Lebanon as Ground Operation Intensifies

Why Did HaRav Shternbuch Burst Into Tears Before Selichos?

At Shul? This Is What You Should Do If You Hear A Siren

IDF Ground Offensive in Southern Lebanon Intensifies as Troops Target Hezbollah Infrastructure [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

FLATBUSH: NYPD Commanders Meet With FJCC And Community Leadership At Pre Holiday Security Meeting

Victims Identified in Deadly Jaffa Light Rail Terror Attack

Over 100 Rockets Fired from Lebanon Target Northern Israel

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network