BD”E: Tragic Petirah Of Beloved Singer/Musician Chatzi Katz Z”L At 28

YWN regrets to inform you of the sudden petirah of Chaim Tzvi (Chatzi) Katz, z”l, at the age of 28. Chatzi, a beloved baal menagen and musician, brought joy and spirit to countless simchos over the years.

Tragically, Chatzi collapsed on the second day of Rosh Hashanah in Mountaindale, NY, where he was spending Yom Tov. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was niftar shortly afterward.

Chatzi was the son of Rav Elya Nota Katz, the rov of Khal Lev Avrohom in Lakewood, NJ, formerly of Monsey. He is survived by his father, his three sisters, extended family, and countless friends and acquaintances.

The levaya is tentatively scheduled to take place at 1 PM Sunday at Yeshiva Ateres Yisroel, 157 Spruce Street, in Lakewood. Kevurah will follow at the Lakewood bais olam.