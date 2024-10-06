Donald Trump to Visit Ohel Of Lubavitcher Rebbe On Monday Amid Tight Security

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Ohel of the Lubavitcher Rebbe in Queens, New York, on Monday, sources have confirmed to YWN. The visit, expected to be conducted under tight security, is being facilitated by David Friedman, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel, who has maintained close ties with Trump since leaving his post following Trump’s departure from the White House in 2021.

Soueces tell YWN that the Secret Service were at the Ohel on Rosh Hashanah checking the entire area.

Trump’s visit to the Ohel on Oct. 7 is seen as a gesture of solidarity with Jewish communities on the one-year anniversary of the murderous Hamas attack on southern Israel. It also follows a canceled visit to Gottlieb’s restaurant in Williamsburg due to the sudden passing of the restaurant’s proprietor.

Security at the Ohel will be extremely tight, as Trump has been under presidential-level protection following a second assassination attempt at his golf course in Miami Beach, Florida, last month.

Trump’s visit to the Ohel will be followed by a flight back to Florida, where he is scheduled to attend a memorial event for the victims of the October 7 Hamas attack.

