Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Donald Trump to Visit Ohel Of Lubavitcher Rebbe On Monday Amid Tight Security


Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Ohel of the Lubavitcher Rebbe in Queens, New York, on Monday, sources have confirmed to YWN. The visit, expected to be conducted under tight security, is being facilitated by David Friedman, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel, who has maintained close ties with Trump since leaving his post following Trump’s departure from the White House in 2021.

Soueces tell YWN that the Secret Service were at the Ohel on Rosh Hashanah checking the entire area.

Trump’s visit to the Ohel on Oct. 7 is seen as a gesture of solidarity with Jewish communities on the one-year anniversary of the murderous Hamas attack on southern Israel. It also follows a canceled visit to Gottlieb’s restaurant in Williamsburg due to the sudden passing of the restaurant’s proprietor.

Security at the Ohel will be extremely tight, as Trump has been under presidential-level protection following a second assassination attempt at his golf course in Miami Beach, Florida, last month.

Trump’s visit to the Ohel will be followed by a flight back to Florida, where he is scheduled to attend a memorial event for the victims of the October 7 Hamas attack.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

H’YD: IDF Soldier Killed In Combat In Southern Lebanon

H’YD: 2 IDF Soldiers Killed By Suicide Drone Fired From Iraq, 24 Injured

Report: Nasrallah’s Successor Is Eliminated In IDF Strike In Beirut

HORRIFIC EREV ROSH HASHANAH NEWS: Eight IDF Soldiers Killed in Lebanon as Ground Operation Intensifies

Why Did HaRav Shternbuch Burst Into Tears Before Selichos?

At Shul? This Is What You Should Do If You Hear A Siren

IDF Ground Offensive in Southern Lebanon Intensifies as Troops Target Hezbollah Infrastructure [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

FLATBUSH: NYPD Commanders Meet With FJCC And Community Leadership At Pre Holiday Security Meeting

Victims Identified in Deadly Jaffa Light Rail Terror Attack

Over 100 Rockets Fired from Lebanon Target Northern Israel

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network