DEADLOCKED: NBC Poll Shows Trump And Harris In A Neck-And-Neck As Election Nears


NBC’s Kristen Welker and Steve Kornacki unveiled surprising new polling data on Sunday, revealing that former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are now tied as the election draws closer.

During the opening moments of Sunday’s Meet the Press, Welker and Kornacki delved into the results of a fresh NBC News poll, which shows that Trump has made a significant comeback. The poll, conducted after the Sept. 10 presidential debate, shows Trump erasing a 5-point deficit.

“Boy, this is a big one!” Welker remarked as the findings were discussed.

“Yeah, Kristen, the numbers say it,” Kornacki responded. “It is a tie game here weeks before the election.” Both Trump and Harris are polling at 48%, marking a 5-point swing from the previous survey in September, where Harris led Trump 49% to 44%.

Kornacki explained that the shift may be linked to a drop in Harris’ favorability. In the earlier poll, Harris had a positive rating of 48%, compared to 45% negative. However, the new numbers show a reversal, with 49% of voters now viewing her negatively and only 43% positively. “That advantage has all in the last few weeks in our poll washed away for her,” Kornacki noted.

The poll also revealed a significant gender divide. Men favored Trump by a 16-point margin, while women preferred Harris by 14 points. Kornacki called this gap “historic,” adding, “If that happens on Election Day, that’s one for the history books. We’ve never seen it that high.”

