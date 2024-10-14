Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Iran and Iraq to Hold Funerals for Revolutionary Guard General Killed in Israeli Airstrike


Iran and Iraq are set to hold funeral ceremonies for Revolutionary Guard General Abbas Nilforoushan, who was killed in a recent Israeli airstrike alongside Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, according to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) news agency.

Nilforoushan, a high-ranking commander in the IRGC’s Quds Force, the branch responsible for foreign operations, was killed in the September 27 strike in southern Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold. His death, along with that of Nasrallah, marks a significant loss for Iran and its allies in the region.

On Friday, the IRGC confirmed that Nilforoushan’s body had been recovered from the site of the strike. His funeral will take place across multiple cities in Iraq and Iran. Ceremonies will be held in the Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala on Monday before his body is transported to the holy city of Mashhad in Iran, the Sepah news agency reported.

A major funeral service is also scheduled for Tuesday at Tehran’s Imam Hossein Square, followed by his final burial in his hometown of Isfahan on Thursday.

