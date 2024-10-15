Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Congressman Mike Lawler Visits the Ohel of the Lubavitcher Rebbe [PHOTOS]


On Monday afternoon, Congressman Mike Lawler made a special visit to the Ohel of the Lubavitcher Rebbe in Queens. The visit was organized by Rabbi Chaim Tzvi Ehrenreich of Chabad of The Nyacks and Rabbi Shmuel Gancz of Chabad of Suffern.

In attendance were Chabad rabbis from across New York’s 17th Congressional District, representing the Jewish communities in Rockland, Westchester, and Putnam counties. During the visit, the rabbis highlighted the congressman’s longstanding support for the Jewish community.

“Congressman Lawler has proven time and again to be a steadfast advocate for our community in Washington,” they told the congressman. “We have no better ally.”

Lawler, who has worked closely with Jewish leaders on issues ranging from religious freedom to combating antisemitism, reaffirmed his commitment to continue standing with the Jewish community in his district and beyond.



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Two Israelis Arrested For Sabotage And Plotting Assassination Of Senior Figure For Iran

REGULAR ANIMALS: “Beating Us With Sticks:” Hamas Prevents Gazans From Evacuating To Humanitarian Area

MOVING: HaRav Chaim’s Son-In-Law Has Slept On A Piece Of Plywood Since October 7

TRAGEDY: Jewish Pilot From New Jersey Killed In Plane Crash

HY’D: IDF Soldier Killed Fighting Hamas In Gaza

IDF Soldiers Build First Sukkah In Gaza Since 2005, Rabbinate Distributes 12,000 Sets Of Arba Minim

IDF Airstrike Kills Senior Hezbollah Commander Responsible For Anti-Tank Missile Attacks

The Soldiers Who Were Saved From The Drone Attack In The Zechus of “Mayim Achronim”

HUGE NEIS: Direct Hit On Car Seconds After Driver Leapt Out; Sirens Sound In Central Israel, Sharon Area After Hezbollah Fires Dozens Of Rockets

DEADLOCKED: NBC Poll Shows Trump And Harris In A Neck-And-Neck As Election Nears

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network