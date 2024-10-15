Congressman Mike Lawler Visits the Ohel of the Lubavitcher Rebbe [PHOTOS]

On Monday afternoon, Congressman Mike Lawler made a special visit to the Ohel of the Lubavitcher Rebbe in Queens. The visit was organized by Rabbi Chaim Tzvi Ehrenreich of Chabad of The Nyacks and Rabbi Shmuel Gancz of Chabad of Suffern.

In attendance were Chabad rabbis from across New York’s 17th Congressional District, representing the Jewish communities in Rockland, Westchester, and Putnam counties. During the visit, the rabbis highlighted the congressman’s longstanding support for the Jewish community.

“Congressman Lawler has proven time and again to be a steadfast advocate for our community in Washington,” they told the congressman. “We have no better ally.”

Lawler, who has worked closely with Jewish leaders on issues ranging from religious freedom to combating antisemitism, reaffirmed his commitment to continue standing with the Jewish community in his district and beyond.