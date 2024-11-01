SOUNDS FAIR: Trump Sues CBS For $10 BILLION Over Editing Bias In “60 Minutes” Interview With Kamala Harris

Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against CBS News, claiming the network manipulated a recent “60 Minutes” interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to present her in an overly favorable light. The lawsuit, submitted Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, seeks $10 billion in damages. It accuses CBS of engaging in “partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive, and substantial news distortion.”

The lawsuit argues that CBS used its platform to “paper over Kamala’s ‘word salad’ weakness” by selectively editing the interview, allegedly crossing the line from editorial judgment to “deceptive manipulation of news.”

CBS News has yet to comment on the lawsuit.

Trump and his supporters have been vocal in criticizing CBS since the interview aired, citing the omission of Harris’s answer to a question about the Gaza conflict, which was later posted online rather than included in the full broadcast.

The former president had initially agreed to a similar interview with “60 Minutes” but withdrew after the program confirmed it would fact-check him. Trump hinted at a possible legal action earlier this month, suggesting CBS “should lose their license and take ’60 Minutes’ off the air.”

The lawsuit was filed in Amarillo, Texas, where it was automatically assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee known for his rulings on conservative legal challenges, including the reinstatement of the “Remain in Mexico” asylum policy.