IDF Reports 1,300 Drone Attacks On Israel Since Outbreak Of War

Israel has been the target of around 1,300 drone attacks since the start of the war last year, with drones launched from Lebanon, Gaza, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Iran, according to new data from the IDF.

Of these, 231 drones have successfully struck Israeli territory, causing casualties and damage in certain instances, while drones that detonated in open areas were also counted among the strikes. Despite the intensity of the drone threat, IDF forces have intercepted about 80% of the incoming drones.

In response, the IDF has ramped up its operations against Hezbollah’s drone division, known as Unit 127, which has been responsible for orchestrating many of these attacks. Israeli forces recently eliminated the unit’s commander and several high-ranking officers, with the IDF estimating that around 10% of Unit 127’s personnel have been killed or injured. Additionally, Hezbollah is believed to have lost nearly 70% of its drone arsenal since the war began, significantly depleting its aerial force capabilities.

The IDF’s strategy has included precise strikes on Hezbollah’s infrastructure, targeting 54 drone storage sites, 24 locations holding cruise missiles, eight drone and missile assembly facilities, six underground sites, and seven weapons depots used by the group.

