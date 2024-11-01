Antisemitism On Campus: The Disturbing Truth Revealed In Scathing Congressional Report

The House Education Committee has released a damning report on antisemitism in colleges, following a nearly year-long investigation that led to the resignation of at least two university presidents. The probe collected over 400,000 documents from 11 schools, exposing shocking concessions made by universities to protesters, including partnering with a Palestinian university tied to Hamas and going as far as removing Sabra hummus from campus.

This investigation marked the first time in the committee’s history that lawmakers subpoenaed university leadership. The report concluded that universities prioritized protester demands over Jewish students’ safety, administrators withheld support from Jewish students, university leaders failed to discipline students engaging in antisemitic activities, and universities resisted the House’s investigation.

Chair Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) condemned university administrators, saying, “While Jewish students displayed incredible courage, university administrators, faculty, and staff were cowards who fully capitulated to the mob and failed the students they were supposed to serve.”

Northwestern University considered removing Sabra hummus, while Columbia University offered secret concessions, including reviewing divestment from certain companies and partnering with a Palestinian university. Harvard University refused to condemn a letter blaming Israel for the October 7 attack, leaving Jewish students feeling unsupported. Columbia University let students who occupied Hamilton Hall go unpunished.

Critics accuse Republicans of overstepping, with Columbia saying it “strongly condemns antisemitism and all forms of discrimination.” The committee urges the executive branch to enforce laws and ensure colleges provide a safe learning environment, citing potential Title VI violations.

Foxx emphasized, “It is time for the executive branch to enforce the laws and ensure colleges and universities restore order and guarantee that all students have a safe learning environment.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)