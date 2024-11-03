Curtis Sliwa: “Antisemitism Is In Our DNA. I Have To Hold Myself Back Sometimes”

Curtis Sliwa, a Republican candidate for New York City Mayor, is being accused of antisemitism over comments he made at a pro-Trump rally.

“I tell the Jews all the time – I’m a Gentile, it’s in our DNA,” Sliwa said about antisemitism. “You need to wake up and understand that we always blame the Jews no matter what happens, and no matter what peace agreements you make. They will always hate you. That’s how it is in America and that’s how it is in other places. I also have to hold myself back sometimes, and I have two Jewish children.”

Sliwa’s statements imply that anti-Semitism is inherent to non-Jews, and he struggles with these feelings himself.

It’s not the first time that Sliwa has been accused of being an anti-Semite. In 2021, Agudath Israel of America slammed Sliwa for antisemitic comments he made.

Also at the rally, Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis blasted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for delaying bills aimed at combating anti-Semitism on campuses.

Additionally, a House Education Committee report released on Thursday revealed that Schumer advised universities, including Columbia University, to ignore the backlash they were receiving over antisemitic protests on campus related to the Israel-Hamas war.

Such a “Shomer Yisroel,” isn’t he?…

