BATTLE OF NERVES: Trump Reportedly Battling Anxiety, Losing Sleep Over Polls as Election Day Nears

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly feeling the pressure as Election Day approaches, grappling with anxiety and sleepless nights as he monitors polling numbers in his bid to reclaim the White House. According to a campaign official who spoke with Axios, Trump has been more hands-on than ever, frequently questioning his staff and urging them to ramp up efforts to secure victory over Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Trump’s anxiety is evident in his late-night and early morning calls to aides, peppering them with questions on how things are going—and whether they think he’ll win,” reported Axios.

The former president’s concerns were slightly eased after his chief pollster, Tony Fabrizio, circulated a memo suggesting that Trump is in a stronger position to win than in his past three campaigns.

However, some political analysts caution against overreliance on polling data. Polling expert Nate Silver recently warned that bias can affect poll interpretations, depending on who conducts them, and that “someone could be putting their finger on the scale.”

Trump isn’t the only one voicing concern. Key conservative figures are emphasizing the need for strong voter turnout, particularly among male voters. “If men don’t show up to vote, ‘Kamala is president,’” tweeted Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk. Gavin Wax, president of the New York Young Republican Club, echoed this sentiment, telling Axios, “Men need to swamp the polls on Election Day and prior to help Trump win.”

Meanwhile, Harris’s campaign team is also preparing for a close race, with her advisors predicting a narrow win on Tuesday.

