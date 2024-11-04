TRAGIC NEWS: Iran Executes Jewish Man Arvin Netanel Ghahremani Despite Global Efforts to Save Him

Arvin Netanel Ghahremani, a 20-year-old Iranian Jew, was executed by the Islamic Republic of Iran on Monday. His case had garnered international attention, with Jewish communities worldwide davening and advocating for his release and reprieve.
Ghahremani had been granted a temporary stay by the court system in Kermanshah, Iran, roughly six months ago, offering a brief hope for a reversal of his fate. However, the Iranian Supreme Court ultimately rejected all appeals, leading to his execution.
Rabbi Moshe Margaretten, founder of the Tzedek Association, along with other advocates around the world, worked tirelessly to save Ghahremani. Despite their relentless efforts, the Iranian authorities proceeded with the execution on Monday.
The incident that led to Ghahremani’s conviction occurred in Kermanshah, a city in western Iran, approximately 326 miles from Tehran. Ghahremani was exercising at a local gym when he was confronted by seven men, including a 40-year-old named Amir Shokri, who reportedly owed him money. Shokri attacked Ghahremani with a large knife, and in the ensuing struggle, Ghahremani acted in self-defense, resulting in Shokri’s death.
Iranian authorities convicted Ghahremani of being an “accomplice to the intentional murder of a Muslim” and of “intentionally inflicting nonfatal injuries.” His case faced numerous legal and political hurdles, with Iranian officials refusing to consider self-defense as a valid argument.
Dr. Homayoun Sameyah Najafabadi, the Jewish representative in Iran’s Parliament, attempted to mediate, offering financial compensation and even proposing the construction of a mosque in Shokri’s name to honor his memory. Despite these offers, the victim’s family and Iranian authorities refused to commute the sentence.
Until the final moments, international efforts were underway to save Ghahremani. Appeals were made to global powers, including Russia and Germany, and advocates in Iranian Jewish communities abroad worked to sway Shokri’s family to accept financial compensation instead of demanding retribution. Regrettably, these interventions were unsuccessful.
11 Responses
Muslim justice.
ה’ ינקום דמו לעינינו בקרוב
Khomeini and his henchmen should rot with pig carcasses.
According to what I read the problem was that his defense didn’t make a claim of self defense at trial. In the US if a defendant’s lawyer fails to raise a defense at trial the defendant cannot raise that defense on appeal, their only recourse is to claim they had ineffective council which violated their constitutional right to council. So even here in the US if a defendant’s lawyer fails to raise clear and legitimate defense claims at trial, like he failed to call an alibi witness when that witness was available, that’s it, a person is only given one shot at defending themselves and do-overs are not allowed. So this was the issue in Iran, because Islamic law allows killing in self defense.
Every Jew including the ones pictured by YWN after a Bris last week, must get out of Iran 🇮🇷 IMMEDIATELY before it is too late
a tragic reminder of what “sharia law” is, and why civilized countries must not allow it. hy”d.
וינקום לעינינו נקמת דם עבדיו השפוך
al eileh ani bochia,,,,,,,,,,
Wuao… que tristeza. Tantos rezos y esfuerzos que hicimos e igualmente los malvados cumplieron su cometido. H” por favor por los méritos de este joven. Escucha la plegaria de tu pueblo Israel y que la muerte de arvin sea un korban ante tu presencia…. “Ana H” HOSHIA NA”
1) America 🇺🇸 is just as guilty as Iran 🇮🇷 on this travesty, since this same week America is having דניאל Penny on trial also for self defense.
2) Iran also went ahead with this execution so that they don’t this Wednesday have to grapple with President Elect Donald Trump שליט”א who would give them unrelenting pressure to call off this execution
These savage Ishmaelites murdered a Jew at a time when their country is at war. Surely, Hashem will avenge the blood of this Jew. It may cost them in a far greater way than they could have imagined. Hashem knows, and BE”H we will see.