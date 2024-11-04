TRAGIC NEWS: Iran Executes Jewish Man Arvin Netanel Ghahremani Despite Global Efforts to Save Him

Arvin Netanel Ghahremani, a 20-year-old Iranian Jew, was executed by the Islamic Republic of Iran on Monday. His case had garnered international attention, with Jewish communities worldwide davening and advocating for his release and reprieve.

Ghahremani had been granted a temporary stay by the court system in Kermanshah, Iran, roughly six months ago, offering a brief hope for a reversal of his fate. However, the Iranian Supreme Court ultimately rejected all appeals, leading to his execution.

Rabbi Moshe Margaretten, founder of the Tzedek Association, along with other advocates around the world, worked tirelessly to save Ghahremani. Despite their relentless efforts, the Iranian authorities proceeded with the execution on Monday.

The incident that led to Ghahremani’s conviction occurred in Kermanshah, a city in western Iran, approximately 326 miles from Tehran. Ghahremani was exercising at a local gym when he was confronted by seven men, including a 40-year-old named Amir Shokri, who reportedly owed him money. Shokri attacked Ghahremani with a large knife, and in the ensuing struggle, Ghahremani acted in self-defense, resulting in Shokri’s death.

Iranian authorities convicted Ghahremani of being an “accomplice to the intentional murder of a Muslim” and of “intentionally inflicting nonfatal injuries.” His case faced numerous legal and political hurdles, with Iranian officials refusing to consider self-defense as a valid argument.

Dr. Homayoun Sameyah Najafabadi, the Jewish representative in Iran’s Parliament, attempted to mediate, offering financial compensation and even proposing the construction of a mosque in Shokri’s name to honor his memory. Despite these offers, the victim’s family and Iranian authorities refused to commute the sentence.

Until the final moments, international efforts were underway to save Ghahremani. Appeals were made to global powers, including Russia and Germany, and advocates in Iranian Jewish communities abroad worked to sway Shokri’s family to accept financial compensation instead of demanding retribution. Regrettably, these interventions were unsuccessful.