WATCH: HaRav Aharon Feldman Urges All Yidden To Exercise Their Right To Vote This Election

In the lead-up to Tuesday’s elections, Rav Aharon Feldman shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Ner Yisroel, is calling on members of all Yidden to exercise their right to vote, stressing the critical importance of civic engagement in protecting Jewish interests. Rav Feldman emphasized that voting is not only a civic duty but also an essential responsibility for the Jewish community, rooted in longstanding guidance from Torah leaders.

“For decades, the daas Torah has been that members of the Jewish community should vote in every election,” Rav Feldman says, referencing the guidance of leading gedolim, including Rav Moshe Feinstein, who encouraged active participation in elections to demonstrate that the community cares and to hold politicians accountable. According to Rav Feldman, a strong voting turnout is a way to make the community’s voice known to public officials who, in turn, adjust their policies and actions based on how the Jewish community votes.

Addressing the notion that an individual’s vote may not make a difference, Rav Feldman countered this perception, explaining that every vote counts, especially in a close race. Politicians watch carefully how the Jewish community votes, and they have to adjust their behavior based on our voting patterns,” he explains. This is especially true now, in the 2024 election, where vital issues are at stake, and a small minority could decide the outcome.

Rav Feldman urged everyone in the Jewish community to show up at the polls and make their voices heard. “This is the only way we can protect our interests,” he says.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)