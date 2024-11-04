Tucker Carlson: “Criminal” Voting Machines Exist So That Democrats Can “Steal Elections” [VIDEO]

In a discussion on Steve Bannon’s WarRoom podcast Monday, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed that electronic voting machines serve no purpose other than to enable Democrats to “steal elections.” Carlson’s comments come just a day before the 2024 U.S. presidential election, and he urged for a nationwide ban on the machines, asserting they are “criminal” and “immoral.”

During the interview, Carlson argued that most Trump supporters, as well as undecided voters, believe that election fraud is a serious threat and that the Democratic Party is willing to manipulate results to achieve victory. “The whole country seems to have accepted the reality that one of the two big political parties doesn’t believe in democracy,” he said, calling the situation “dark.”

Carlson’s remarks on electronic voting machines follow his involvement in Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox News. Dominion had sued the network over its role in promoting claims that Dominion’s machines rigged the 2020 election. The case concluded with Fox agreeing to a $787.5 million settlement, and Carlson was dismissed shortly after.

In the interview, Carlson criticized conservative media outlets for not joining his call to ban voting machines, arguing that they “don’t work” and fail to deliver faster or more accurate results. “The only reason to have electronic voting machines is if you want to subvert them,” Carlson insisted.

He also accused billionaire Reid Hoffman of funding efforts to “harass” him by leaking his private texts, which were disclosed during Dominion’s lawsuit.

The lawsuit against Fox revealed several of Carlson’s private messages, which contradicted his public claims about the 2020 election. In one text to Sidney Powell, a Trump lawyer who spread conspiracy theories about voting fraud, Carlson demanded evidence, writing, “You keep telling our viewers that millions of votes were changed by the software. I hope you will prove that very soon.” Powell never provided such evidence.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)