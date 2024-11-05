Aron Wieder Unseats Incumbent John McGowan in New York’s 97th Assembly District

Democratic challenger Aron Wieder has unseated incumbent Republican Assemblyman John McGowan in New York’s 97th State Assembly District. Wieder, a long-serving Rockland County legislator, secured the seat by a narrow margin, reflecting the district’s dynamic political landscape.

Wieder’s campaign emphasized his extensive experience in local governance and a commitment to addressing community-specific issues. His victory marks a significant shift in the district, which encompasses parts of Ramapo and Orangetown in southern Rockland County.

McGowan, who has represented the district since 2023, focused his re-election efforts on his legislative accomplishments and ongoing projects. Despite a vigorous campaign, he was unable to maintain his seat in the face of Wieder’s challenge.

The 97th District has witnessed fluctuating political allegiances in recent elections. In 2022, McGowan won the seat with 66.9% of the vote, succeeding Republican Mike Lawler. Prior to that, the district was represented by Democrat Ellen Jaffee, indicating its potential as a battleground for both major parties.