THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN: Former AG Barr, GOP Leaders Urge End To Trump Legal Battles

Former Attorney General Bill Barr, who served in President-elect Donald Trump’s first administration, is calling on prosecutors at the state and federal levels to dismiss the pending legal cases against Trump before he takes office once again.

Barr told Fox News Digital that voters were well aware of all the allegations against Trump when electing him to a second term in office on Tuesday, and that it is in the country’s best interest for prosecutors to listen to them.

“The American people have rendered their verdict on President Trump, and decisively chosen him to lead the country for the next four years,” Barr said. “They did that with full knowledge of the claims against him by prosecutors around the country and I think Attorney General Garland and the state prosecutors should respect the people’s decision and dismiss the cases against President Trump now.”

Meanwhile, House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., on Wednesday called on the Department of Justice and prosecutors in New York and Georgia to drop all their criminal cases against President-elect Trump.

“The American people have spoken: the lawfare must end,” Scalise posted on social media. “I call on Attorney General Garland, Alvin Bragg, and Fani Willis to immediately terminate the politically-motivated prosecutions of President Donald Trump.”

Special Counsel Jack Smith is leading two federal prosecutions of Trump, one in Washington, D.C., for Trump’s alleged involvement with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot and another in Florida based on retention of classified documents.

New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg secured a conviction of Trump for falsifying business records related to a hush payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is prosecuting Trump for alleged election interference in a conspiracy case with 18 co-defendants.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges in all cases.

