Documents Reveal: Iran Trained Hamas Terrorists To Manufacture Rockets & Drones

IDF forces have been fighting terrorists in Gaza for over a year and are still suffering casualties and serious injuries from weapons manufactured by terrorists who were trained to do so in Iran, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, IDF found proof of this when they discovered 14 pages of notes in Gaza that belonged to a terrorist who participated in such a course in Iran.

The notes included drawings of drones and parts of rockets and detailed instructions on how to manufacture Iranian-designed drones.

The report quoted an Israeli official as saying that the drones and rockets detailed in the documents are in line with those used by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

Bloomberg added that the courses, which are led by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), last for three to five months and began to be offered in 2016. Dozens of Hamas and PIJ terrorists traveled to Iran to participate in the courses.

A CIA official told Bloomberg that Iran also offered the courses to the Houthis in Yemen and Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)