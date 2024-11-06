BIDEN: Selecting Harris Was ‘Best Decision I Made’

President Biden said selecting Vice President Kamala Harris was one of his best decisions and represents the best of America.

In his first remarks after her election loss to President-elect Trump, Biden said Harris ran a “historic campaign that embodied what’s possible when guided by a strong moral compass and a clear vision for a nation that is more free, more just, and full of more opportunities for all Americans.”

“As I’ve said before, selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made when I became the nominee for president in 2020. It was the best decision I made,” he said. “Her story represents the best of America’s story. And as she made clear today, I have no doubt that she’ll continue writing that story.”

He added that Harris will continue to be a champion for all Americans and lead for generations as she “puts her stamp on America’s future.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)