BIDEN: Selecting Harris Was ‘Best Decision I Made’

President Biden said selecting Vice President Kamala Harris was one of his best decisions and represents the best of America.
In his first remarks after her election loss to President-elect Trump, Biden said Harris ran a “historic campaign that embodied what’s possible when guided by a strong moral compass and a clear vision for a nation that is more free, more just, and full of more opportunities for all Americans.”
“As I’ve said before, selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made when I became the nominee for president in 2020. It was the best decision I made,” he said. “Her story represents the best of America’s story. And as she made clear today, I have no doubt that she’ll continue writing that story.”
He added that Harris will continue to be a champion for all Americans and lead for generations as she “puts her stamp on America’s future.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
3 Responses
Well, relative to him being the President, didn’t take much to be VP. So perhaps indeed, it was his best decision. A better decision would have been to allow the USA to flourish and grow instead of trashing the country, as they have done very well the past 4 years.
I highly doubt he wrote this
And I highly doubt he made the decision to choose her
Did he actually say these words or one of his handlers wrote this statement in his name?