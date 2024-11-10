Jewish Congressman Targeted In Antisemitic Murder Plot, Suspect Arrested With Weapons and Manifesto

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) revealed on Friday that law enforcement in Margate, Fla., a city within his district, recently arrested a former felon in possession of a rifle, suppressor, and body armor. The suspect was apprehended “not far from my home,” Moskowitz noted, and was reportedly found with a manifesto containing antisemitic rhetoric and naming Moskowitz as a target.

Describing the incident as a “potential plot on my life,” Moskowitz stressed the seriousness of the situation but refrained from sharing further details, citing an ongoing investigation. He confirmed that multiple agencies, including the Margate Police Department, U.S. Marshals, FBI, Capitol Police, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, are involved in the case.

Moskowitz, who previously served on the Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Donald J. Trump, expressed concerns about security for members of Congress when they are in their home districts. “I am deeply worried about congressional member security and the significant lack thereof when we are in the district,” he said, adding that protecting his family remains his priority regardless of political differences.

Several lawmakers voiced their support for Moskowitz following the incident. Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.) condemned the act as “despicable,” saying, “Political violence has no place in our country.” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) also responded, calling the incident “deeply disturbing and unacceptable” and emphasizing the need for strict action against antisemitism and hate.

The American Jewish Committee released a statement thanking law enforcement for their swift response and standing in solidarity with Moskowitz. “Political violence is never acceptable,” the organization said.

Moskowitz concluded by acknowledging the challenges of public service, noting, “Serving my constituents is a great honor, but it has put my family in danger.”

