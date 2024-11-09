FRIGHTENING VIDEO: Crown Heights On Edge After Masked Man Tries To Abduct Jewish Child In Broad Daylight

A frightening incident unfolded in Crown Heights on Shabbos afternoon when a masked man attempted to grab a young child from his father. At approximately 3:30 PM, a Crown Heights resident was walking with his two children when an unknown man crossed the street and suddenly attempted to take one of the children.

The father quickly reacted, confronting the man, who immediately released the child and retreated into a nearby building at 451 Kingston Avenue. The suspect’s motive remains unclear, but authorities are taking the incident seriously, particularly as it follows a recent string of antisemitic attacks in the area over the past two weeks.

Crown Heights Shomrim and the NYPD collaboratively investigated the incident and successfully identified the suspect, who was taken into custody by police late Motzei Shabbos.

