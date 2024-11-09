Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

FRIGHTENING VIDEO: Crown Heights On Edge After Masked Man Tries To Abduct Jewish Child In Broad Daylight


A frightening incident unfolded in Crown Heights on Shabbos afternoon when a masked man attempted to grab a young child from his father. At approximately 3:30 PM, a Crown Heights resident was walking with his two children when an unknown man crossed the street and suddenly attempted to take one of the children.

The father quickly reacted, confronting the man, who immediately released the child and retreated into a nearby building at 451 Kingston Avenue. The suspect’s motive remains unclear, but authorities are taking the incident seriously, particularly as it follows a recent string of antisemitic attacks in the area over the past two weeks.

Crown Heights Shomrim and the NYPD collaboratively investigated the incident and successfully identified the suspect, who was taken into custody by police late Motzei Shabbos.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

DESTROY THEM: FBI Thwarts Iranian Plot To Assassinate Donald Trump, Murder American Jews In New York City

THE DIFFERENCE TRUMP MAKES: Qatar Abruptly Tells Hamas Leaders They Are No Longer Welcome In The Country

YWN Calls for Global Boycott of Uber After Antisemitic Pogrom in the Netherlands

CHIEF RABBIS: El Al May Fly On Shabbos To Rescue Jews In Netherlands Following Pogrom

Local Authorities Ignored Warnings of Imminent Attacks on Israelis

HY’D: IDF Reserve Soldier Dies from Wounds Sustained in Southern Lebanon

POGROM IN AMSTERDAM! Hundreds Of Arabs Attack Jews In Coordinated Jihad; Jews Run Over, Stabbed, Thrown In Canal

WATCH: Democratic Strategist Julie Roginsky Slams Her Own Party: “Not the Party of Common Sense”

WATCH: Gazan Teen: “Every Gazan Civilian Participated In October 7”

POGROM IN AMSTERDAM! Hundreds of Muslims Coordinate Violent Attacks Against Israeli Soccer Fans

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network