MAILBAG: The Out-Of-Control Luxury Indulgence Of Summer Camps Is Destroying Our Finances

It’s that time of year again when parents already stretched thin by tuition and groceries face a new financial hurdle: summer camps. If you’re not familiar with what I’m talking about, take a look at recent ads in Jewish magazines and newspapers. We haven’t even hit winter, yet parents are being bombarded with camp ads pushing all sorts of “incentives” to draw kids in. But it’s not the timing that’s the problem—it’s what these camps are selling. Gone are the days of fun and relaxation. Today’s camps are promising a luxury experience, designed to pamper kids with every indulgence imaginable.

Let’s start with the cost. Camps are charging astronomical fees that most parents simply cannot afford. I recently saw one charging $5,000 for just two weeks—and that’s per child! Imagine multiplying that by several kids, and you get a debt nightmare no family should have to endure. But here’s the kicker: saying “just don’t send your kids” isn’t as simple as it sounds. The social pressure on kids to go to these camps is relentless. It’s nearly impossible for parents to say no without their children feeling left out or ostracized.

I’m not blaming camp directors for this situation. For many, camps are their livelihood, and they have every right to charge what the market will bear. If parents are willing to pay, why shouldn’t camps raise their prices? Camp is, after all, a luxury—not a necessity.

Which brings me to my main concern: what values are we teaching our children? With these high-cost experiences, kids are being conditioned to believe that luxuries equal enjoyment and that happiness can only be achieved through constant indulgence. In a time when many families are struggling just to make ends meet, we’re instilling in our children a dependency on luxury that is both dangerous and unsustainable.

When I was a child, camp was about simplicity—time away with friends, a break from the hustle and bustle, a chance to recharge. But today, kids are taught they need one thrill after another, and anything less is deemed inadequate. The message they’re receiving is clear: “Normal life is boring, and only by having the best of everything can you truly be happy.” This is a perilous path that we’re setting them on, one that leads to entitlement and a loss of appreciation for life’s simpler pleasures.

I strongly believe it is time for rabbanim to step in and set boundaries. This runaway train of materialism is hurtling toward a cliff, and if we don’t act soon, we’ll all be paying the price. Let’s find a way to rein in this insanity before it erodes not only our finances but also our values.

Sincerely,

A Very Worried Parent

