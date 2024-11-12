FRAGILE LIBS: State Department Hosting Therapy Sessions For Employees After Trump Victory

In the wake of President-elect Donald Trump’s election victory, the Biden-Harris State Department has reportedly gone into emotional triage mode, hosting a therapy session for staff to cope with the election outcome. According to sources familiar with the session who spoke to the Washington Free Beacon, an internal email sent across the department invited employees to “Managing Stress During Change”—a one-hour gathering where they could process their feelings about Trump’s win.

The Employee Consultation Services in the Bureau of Medical Services organized the session, promising participants “tips and practical strategies for managing stress.” A licensed therapist led the session, and a second one is already lined up for next week. The email encouraged employees to brace for the new political climate with “effective stress management techniques.”

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs held its own cry session, led by Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf and Acting Undersecretary for Political Affairs John Bass, where staff reportedly vented their concerns over the changes Trump’s victory might bring to U.S. policy in the Middle East. According to a source, these discussions included laments about anticipated shifts in U.S. support for Israel, a far cry from the prior administration’s policies.

One official summed up the gathering as “a final cry session for the era of hyper-focus on feelings over American interests,” suggesting that employees in some quarters may struggle to adjust to a new mandate at Foggy Bottom. “There is a lot to untangle after four years of Biden’s DEI-heavy focus,” the official added, hinting at a culture shift to come in the State Department under Trump’s leadership.

The State Department, under Secretary Antony Blinken’s tenure, has made diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives a centerpiece of its agenda, even establishing an Office of Diversity and Inclusion in 2021. While DEI’s champions were well-compensated for their efforts, recent election outcomes indicate that some of these priorities may be taking a backseat.

This isn’t the first time the State Department has turned to its mental health services for internal crises. Last spring, the agency offered emotional support after an email glitch misassigned pronouns, with officials advising affected employees to seek assistance “if hurt or upset” by the incident. As employees brace for new leadership, it seems Foggy Bottom may have seen its last DEI-fueled therapy session for some time.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)