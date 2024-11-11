President-Elect Trump Taps Florida Rep. Mike Waltz As White House National Security Adviser

President-elect Donald Trump has selected Rep. Mike Waltz, a Green Beret veteran with extensive experience in Afghanistan, the Middle East, and Africa, to serve as his White House national security adviser, according to sources close to the matter who spoke to the Wall Street Journal.

The national security adviser, a key role within the administration, is responsible for coordinating across top security agencies, briefing the president, and implementing national security policies. The position does not require Senate confirmation, allowing Waltz to take on the role as soon as Trump assumes office.

Waltz will step into the post amid ongoing global tensions, including the prolonged conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Trump’s foreign policy strategy is expected to focus on deterring adversaries through strength and pragmatism, aiming to avoid further escalation abroad. The president-elect is likely to emphasize transactional diplomacy with U.S. allies, prioritizing American interests while reinforcing alliances.

Waltz’s background as a combat veteran and member of Congress is anticipated to bring a unique perspective to the role, blending frontline military experience with political acumen.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)