Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

President-Elect Trump Taps Florida Rep. Mike Waltz As White House National Security Adviser


President-elect Donald Trump has selected Rep. Mike Waltz, a Green Beret veteran with extensive experience in Afghanistan, the Middle East, and Africa, to serve as his White House national security adviser, according to sources close to the matter who spoke to the Wall Street Journal.

The national security adviser, a key role within the administration, is responsible for coordinating across top security agencies, briefing the president, and implementing national security policies. The position does not require Senate confirmation, allowing Waltz to take on the role as soon as Trump assumes office.

Waltz will step into the post amid ongoing global tensions, including the prolonged conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Trump’s foreign policy strategy is expected to focus on deterring adversaries through strength and pragmatism, aiming to avoid further escalation abroad. The president-elect is likely to emphasize transactional diplomacy with U.S. allies, prioritizing American interests while reinforcing alliances.

Waltz’s background as a combat veteran and member of Congress is anticipated to bring a unique perspective to the role, blending frontline military experience with political acumen.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HATE IN STATEN ISLAND: Motorcyclists Caught On Video Knocking Yarmulka Off Jewish Man

MAILBAG: Fair-Weather Family? Jared Kushner’s Absence During Trump’s Battles Speaks Volumes

Williamsburg Hatzolah Welcomes 11 New Members to Strengthen Emergency Response

HY’D: IDF Announces Death Of Soldier In Northern Gaza Combat

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Working from Secure Bunker Following Hezbollah Drone Attack

NORTH UNDER FIRE: More Than 90 Rockets Fired Into Haifa Area

MAILBAG: Every Single Yeshiva Bochur Needs To Be Taught Financial Literacy – Starting NOW

ANTI-ISRAEL ACTS CONTINUE: Razor Blades Hidden Under Stickers Found In Amsterdam, Passengers Pushed Out Of Cabs

Uber Condemns “Abhorrent” Anti-Semitic Attacks in Amsterdam, Investigates Alleged Involvement Of Drivers

Hezbollah Commander Linked To Former Lebanese Prime Minister’s Assassination Killed In Israeli Airstrike

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network