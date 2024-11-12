$1 BILLION DISASTER: How Kamala Harris Burned Through Mounds Of Cash, And Still Lost In A Landslide

In what will likely go down as one of the most extravagant failures in American campaign history, Vice President Kamala Harris managed to blow through more than $1 billion in just three months—only to lose to former President Donald Trump. The lavish spending, complete with a parade of A-list concerts and influencer contracts, ended up yielding little more than empty hype as Trump sailed to victory, winning critical battleground states and becoming the first former president since Grover Cleveland to reclaim the White House in a nonconsecutive term.

Harris’s fundraising spree brought in unprecedented amounts from wealthy Democratic donors, filling her war chest with cash from Silicon Valley titans like George Soros and Michael Bloomberg. And it sure didn’t take long to spend it. Harris’s campaign unloaded a jaw-dropping $880 million before Election Day, a campaign spending frenzy that included everything from ads and consultants to a celebrity-studded rally. Despite all the glitz and glamour, it turns out a billion dollars can’t buy voter support.

The campaign’s consulting fees alone were astronomical, with millions paid to firms like Village Marketing to recruit social media influencers, all in the hope that Instagram posts might magically turn into votes. The spending didn’t stop there: Harris’s team funneled over $2 million to Majic Productions, a Wisconsin event company, and dropped a cool $1 million on Oprah Winfrey’s production company for a single campaign event. To top it off, six figures went toward setting up a “stage” for a guest appearance on a podcast, which somehow was supposed to boost her credibility.

All of that spending for what? A flurry of high-budget rallies, influencer endorsements, and ad saturation that voters simply shrugged off. Trump’s far leaner campaign budget barely topped $354 million—a mere fraction of what Harris burned through—but it still carried him to a decisive win. While Harris was desperately trying to sculpt her image with pricey consultants and Hollywood fanfare, Trump’s familiar, no-frills approach clearly struck a chord with voters.

Democratic insiders are now left scratching their heads, wondering how a billion-dollar campaign could fail so spectacularly. The answer seems obvious: all the money in the world can’t make up for a candidate who never connected with voters in the first place.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)