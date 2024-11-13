Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Special Counsel Wrap-Up: Jack Smith Set To Resign As Trump Prepares For White House Return


Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has been at the forefront of two federal cases against President-elect Donald Trump, plans to leave his position before Trump’s upcoming inauguration, sources familiar with the matter told The New York Times on Wednesday. The decision comes amid Trump’s repeated declarations that he would dismiss Smith immediately upon taking office, prompting the special counsel to wrap up his work before the new administration begins.

Smith, appointed two years ago, has been aiming to complete his investigations and avoid leaving unfinished business that could be disrupted by a quick dismissal. Last week, Smith’s team requested a deadline extension in Trump’s 2020 election interference case, with the goal of finalizing by December 2. In his court filing, Smith acknowledged the unique challenges he faces, citing the need “to assess this unprecedented circumstance and determine the appropriate course going forward consistent with Department of Justice policy.”

The report says that Smith remains focused on delivering a comprehensive report summarizing his findings. He plans to submit this report to Attorney General Merrick Garland before stepping down, aiming to ensure his investigations reach a formal conclusion on his own terms.

