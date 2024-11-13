HATE: Orthodox Jewish Community In Southfield, Michigan Targeted With Antisemitic Flyers

Residents in Southfield, Michigan, woke up Wednesday morning to find antisemitic flyers littered across lawns in largely Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods. The disturbing incident has prompted an investigation by local police, who are working to identify those responsible for distributing the hateful material.

The flyers, enclosed in plastic bags weighed down with sand, contained offensive messages and imagery rooted in classic antisemitic tropes. Among the materials were references to “The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion,” a widely debunked and virulently antisemitic text that falsely claims a Jewish plot to control the world. Another flyer targeted the Jewish community with baseless accusations linking it to the rise in transgender issues, adding further layers of misinformation and bigotry.

These types of targeted antisemitic leaflets are unfortunately not new to Jewish communities. Over the past few years, Jewish neighborhoods across the United States have faced similar harassment, as hate groups and individuals attempt to intimidate and spread their dangerous ideology.

Southfield police are actively investigating the incident, urging anyone with information to come forward.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)