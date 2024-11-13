Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

HATE: Orthodox Jewish Community In Southfield, Michigan Targeted With Antisemitic Flyers


Residents in Southfield, Michigan, woke up Wednesday morning to find antisemitic flyers littered across lawns in largely Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods. The disturbing incident has prompted an investigation by local police, who are working to identify those responsible for distributing the hateful material.

The flyers, enclosed in plastic bags weighed down with sand, contained offensive messages and imagery rooted in classic antisemitic tropes. Among the materials were references to “The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion,” a widely debunked and virulently antisemitic text that falsely claims a Jewish plot to control the world. Another flyer targeted the Jewish community with baseless accusations linking it to the rise in transgender issues, adding further layers of misinformation and bigotry.

These types of targeted antisemitic leaflets are unfortunately not new to Jewish communities. Over the past few years, Jewish neighborhoods across the United States have faced similar harassment, as hate groups and individuals attempt to intimidate and spread their dangerous ideology.

Southfield police are actively investigating the incident, urging anyone with information to come forward.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

CIA Officer Asif Rahman Charged with Leaking Classified Documents on Potential Israeli Strike Against Iran

PSYCHOLOGICAL TERROR: Islamic Jihad Publishes 3rd Video of Hostage Sasha Trufanov

Attorney General Orders IDF To Send 7K Orders To Bnei Yeshivos, Urges Arrests, Criminal Sanctions

MAILBAG: The Out-Of-Control Luxury Indulgence Of Summer Camps Is Destroying Our Finances

Trump Nominates Pete Hegseth To Lead Pentaton, Musk And Ramaswamy To Cut Government Inefficiency

AIN’T NOBODY HOME: Biden’s Bizarre Response to Question on Israel-Hamas Hostage Deal Leaves Reporters Befuddled

$1 BILLION DISASTER: How Kamala Harris Burned Through Mounds Of Cash, And Still Lost In A Landslide

MASSIVE SCANDAL: Fired FEMA Supervisor Claims It Was Agency Policy To Skip Pro-Trump Homes Needing Assistance

NEW DETAILS: In Tense Race For Time, Mossad Searched For Booby-Trapped Pager In Israeli Hands

GREAT FOR ISRAEL: Trump Picks Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee To Be Ambassador To Israel

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network