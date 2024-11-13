Jewish Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro Emerges As Democrats’ Top Star After Kamala Harris Gets Clobbered

In the wake of a sweeping Democratic loss on Election Day, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro is being touted as a potential future leader for the Democratic Party, with some insiders suggesting he could be a viable candidate for the White House in 2028.

Shapiro, who was reportedly on Vice President Kamala Harris’s shortlist for a running mate, has built a reputation as a bipartisan leader popular in Pennsylvania—a critical swing state that played a pivotal role in this year’s election outcome. His history of winning statewide races and his appeal to both Democrats and Republicans have positioned him as a figure to watch.

Shapiro, a former state attorney general, won Pennsylvania’s governorship in 2022 by a decisive margin, defeating his opponent by nearly 15 points. While his opponent, Doug Mastriano, was considered a weak candidate, Shapiro’s approval ratings have remained high. Recent polls show his popularity around 49 to 54 percent in Pennsylvania.

The Harris campaign took notice of Shapiro’s popularity, with the governor making it to the final round of potential running mates. Although Harris ultimately chose Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Shapiro continued to campaign for Democrats in Pennsylvania and other key battleground states.

Shapiro also played a critical role in helping Pennsylvania Democrats maintain their narrow majority in the state House despite significant statewide losses. According to Democratic consultant Mike Mikus, Shapiro “invested heavily both in terms of his time and support into our legislative races.”

Beyond Pennsylvania, Shapiro’s bipartisan efforts have earned him a reputation as a pragmatic politician. He supported a Republican-led school voucher program, backing $100 million in school vouchers for private school tuition before ultimately withdrawing support amid progressive criticism. He has also faced pushback from the left on his stance toward Israel and his response to campus protests following the October 7, 2023, attacks in Israel.

For many Pennsylvania Democrats, Shapiro’s approach offers a blueprint for national Democrats to connect with moderate voters. “Josh Shapiro is not distracted by the loud voices on both extremes,” said T.J. Rooney, former Pennsylvania Democratic Party chair. “He plays his politics with everybody in the middle.”

While some Democrats are hesitant to speculate about the 2028 presidential race, focusing instead on the 2026 midterms, Shapiro’s name continues to be floated as the leader of the party.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)