Homeland Security Department Releases Framework for Using AI in Critical Infrastructure


The Biden administration on Thursday released guidelines for using artificial intelligence in the power grid, water system, air travel network and other pieces of critical infrastructure.

Private industry would have to adopt and implement the guidelines announced by the Homeland Security Department, which were developed in consultation with the department’s advisory Artificial Intelligence Safety and Security Board.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters that “we intend the framework to be, frankly, a living document and to change as developments in the industry change as well.”

The framework recommends that AI developers evaluate potentially dangerous capabilities in their products, ensure their products align with “human-centric values” and protect users’ privacy. The cloud-computing infrastructure would need to vet hardware and software suppliers and protect the physical security of data centers.

Owners and operators of critical infrastcture are advised to have stronger cybersecurity protocols that consider AI-related risks and provide transparency about how AI is used. There are also guidelines for state and local governments.

Asked if the framework could possibly change once President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office in January, Mayorkas stressed that he was implementing the policies of President Joe Biden’s administration.

“The president-elect will determine what policies to promulgate and implement,” Mayorkas said. “And that is, of course, the president-elect’s prerogative.”

(AP)



