BORO PARK: Shomrim and NYPD Collaboration Leads to Arrest in Burglary at Viznitzer Shul

On Thursday morning, Boro Park Shomrim responded to a report of a burglary at the Viznitzer Shul on 53rd Street. The call to the Shomrim hotline launched a swift response from volunteers, who immediately began collecting video evidence and tracking the suspects.

Footage revealed a surprising scene: three perpetrators, including one in a wheelchair, another pushing the wheelchair, and a third walking nearby. The trio was seen breaking into the Shul and stealing a significant amount of money and checks before fleeing the scene. Their plan included a getaway car stationed approximately a mile away, which they reached on foot.

Shomrim volunteers meticulously tracked the vehicle’s movements, leveraging high-tech surveillance cameras installed throughout Boro Park. After hours of careful investigation, they managed to identify the car’s license plate, a crucial breakthrough in the case. This information was promptly shared with the NYPD for further action.

On Friday afternoon, a tip came in that the suspect’s vehicle had been spotted driving in the Flatbush area within the NYPD 61st Precinct’s jurisdiction. Shomrim quickly coordinated with Flatbush Shomrim, the NYPD’s 66th Precinct in Boro Park, and the 61st Precinct in Flatbush. Officers deployed to the area located the suspect’s car parked in a neighborhood street.

A heavy police presence was maintained until the suspect returned to the vehicle. After several hours of surveillance, officers apprehended the suspect involved, bringing the burglary investigation to a successful conclusion.

