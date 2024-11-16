Rocket Fire from Lebanon Hits Haifa Region, Heavily Damaging Shul And Causing 6 Injuries

A series of rocket strikes from Lebanon targeted northern Israel, with at least ten rockets identified as crossing into Israeli territory. According to an IDF Spokesperson, “Some were intercepted, while others resulted in impacts.” One of the affected sites included an empty shul in the Carmel neighborhood, and another saw a vehicle catch fire, causing damage to nearby structures.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics transported six individuals to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa. Five sustained minor injuries while seeking shelter, and a 16-year-old girl suffered from anxiety.

The Fire and Rescue Authority reported no known casualties or individuals trapped at the sites. However, firefighters, along with medical teams and Israeli police, continued to search the affected areas to rule out any potential injuries. “We will provide further updates as more details emerge,” the authority said.

Following the rocket strikes in the Haifa area, the IDF Home Front Command’s Haifa District units were deployed to survey the impacted zones and provide assistance. Local authorities, security forces, and emergency services joined the effort.

The Israel Electric Corporation reported significant infrastructure damage in Haifa due to the strikes. “Repairs are complex, and it is estimated that restoring power to the area will take several hours,” the utility company said.

Haifa’s municipal teams, including the mayor, city manager, and welfare units, were dispatched to assess damage sites. They worked to identify unexploded ordnance and debris from rocket interceptions while cordoning off damaged areas for public safety.

