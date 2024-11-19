NUCLEAR ALARM: Sweden Urges Citizens To Stockpile Food And Water Amid Growing Russian Threats

Sweden has issued five million pamphlets urging its citizens to stockpile food, water, and other essential supplies, citing a “worsening security situation” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The updated “If Crisis or War Comes” document, last revised six years ago, highlights growing concerns over nuclear risks and the potential for broader conflict in Europe.

The release of the pamphlets coincided with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s stark warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a video address, Zelensky referenced U.S.-supplied long-range missiles, stating, “Missiles will speak for themselves,” in response to reports that the U.S. has authorized strikes on Russian territory.

The Swedish government emphasized the need for citizens to be prepared for potential nuclear, biological, or chemical attacks. The booklet, now twice as detailed as previous versions, instructs citizens to seek shelter during such events. “Shelter provides the best protection. After a couple of days, the radiation has decreased significantly,” the pamphlet advises.

Additionally, it reinforces Sweden’s resolve in the face of potential aggression, saying: “If Sweden is attacked by another country, we will never give up. All information to the effect that resistance is to cease is false.”

Other Nordic countries have also ramped up preparedness. Finland updated its online crisis guidance, focusing on self-reliance during war or emergencies. Norway issued 2.2 million pamphlets advising citizens to stockpile food, water, and medicines for at least a week, while Denmark has distributed guidance on maintaining a three-day emergency supply.

Norway’s Directorate for Civil Protection stressed the importance of being prepared for events ranging from war to extreme weather.

The pamphlets come as the U.S. announced a shift in its policy, allowing Ukraine to use American-made Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMs) to strike targets inside Russia. This decision, a significant escalation in the nearly 1,000-day conflict, has drawn sharp criticism from the Kremlin.

“It is obvious that the outgoing administration in Washington intends to continue adding fuel to the fire,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. The announcement follows reports of devastating Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, including Sumy, where 11 people were killed, and Odesa, where 10 died, with dozens more injured.

World leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, have reiterated their commitment to supporting Ukraine. Starmer, attending the G20 summit in Brazil, said that aiding Ukraine is his “number one” priority but declined to comment on whether British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles could be used against Russian targets.

