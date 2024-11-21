THEY’LL NEVER LEARN: Poll Shows Majority Of Democrats Want Kamala Harris To Be 2028 Presidential Nominee

A new poll by Puck News/Echelon Insights reveals that Vice President Kamala Harris remains the favored choice for the Democratic Party’s 2028 presidential nominee, despite her recent loss to President-elect Donald Trump. The survey found that 41% of likely Democratic voters support Harris leading the ticket in the next presidential election.

California Governor Gavin Newsom ranked a distant second with 8% support, followed by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro with 7%. Shapiro had been considered to be Harris’s running mate in the 2024 election.

Harris’s 2024 running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, tied with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at 6%.

Harris’s loss to Trump earlier this month marked a major setback for Democrats, as Trump captured all seven battleground states, won the popular vote, and made inroads into traditionally Democratic strongholds. Despite this, Harris has so far kept her influence within the party, even as it grapples with questions about its future direction.

The poll also tested support for other potential Democratic candidates. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) received 4%, edging out Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (3%), Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker (2%), and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear (2%).

Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who ran in the 2020 Democratic primary, garnered 2% support, while Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Maryland Governor Wes Moore each received 1%.

A notable 16% of Democratic respondents were undecided, while 1% expressed a preference for someone not listed among the options.

On the Republican side, Vice President-elect J.D. Vance leads the pack with 37% support among likely GOP voters for the 2028 primary. Former 2024 GOP contenders Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy tied at 9% each, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis following at 8%.

Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Trump’s nominee for Secretary of State, each garnered 5%.

Like the Democrats, 18% of Republican respondents were undecided, while 3% said they would prefer another candidate.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)