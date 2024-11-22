Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Suggests Elon Musk Is Trump’s “Real” Vice Presidential Pick


During Thursday’s episode of The View, co-host Whoopi Goldberg floated a provocative theory: billionaire Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X (formerly Twitter), is the “real” vice presidential pick for President-elect Donald Trump.

Goldberg claimed Musk has been making decisions as though he’s Trump’s second-in-command and argued that the billionaire should be required to relinquish control of his platform.

“Musk is the real, actual vice president. He’s making decisions. He’s doing things, so I think, why doesn’t he have to give up X with everything he’s done?” Goldberg said during the show’s discussion about the recent migration of liberal users from X to Bluesky, a rival social media platform.

Fellow co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin weighed in, expressing concern that liberals leaving X for Bluesky is further dividing the nation.

“We had this election that was tense. Donald Trump won, and the right is going to stay on X while the left is going to be on Bluesky. How do we try to talk to each other?” Griffin asked.

Goldberg suggested conservatives on X were driving people away with hostile behavior.

“Unfortunately, I will have to say the other side, I think, has driven people away,” Goldberg said. “It’s not just discourse. It’s nasty name-calling and coming after your family. I don’t think anyone should have to take that from anybody if they don’t have to.”

She also noted that some Republican users might also be leaving X due to intra-party disagreements. “They’re moving as well,” she added.

Goldberg tied Musk’s influence to Trump’s proposed administration, claiming Musk’s involvement in Trump’s government extends beyond a hypothetical cabinet position. Trump has tapped Musk to co-lead a proposed Department of Government Efficiency, but Goldberg speculated Musk’s role is even greater.

“And I know why also, because, you know, as I believe, Elon Musk is the actual vice president,” Goldberg said, reiterating her theory. She also downplayed the role of Vice President-elect JD Vance, calling him an “interim” pick.

Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed with Goldberg’s assertion that Musk should relinquish X if he has governmental influence. “He should,” Hostin said.

