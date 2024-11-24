Refuah B’Halacha Center Launched to Provide Halachic Guidance for Every Medical Decision [PHOTOS]

As technological and medical advances are made every day, medical shailos are becoming more and more complex and require more and more practical knowledge to answer.

In addition to a vast halachic knowledge, one needs to be an expert in modern medicine and modern technology in order to answer many questions that come up. Even world-class talmidei chochomim often do not have this practical knowledge available to them to answer the most intricate of medical shailos.

So where do these questions get sent? Where do Rabbanim go to acquaint themselves with the modern medical field? Where can residents call when such shailos arise?

Enter the Refuah B’Halacha Center, which was recently created by Rav Avrohom Yaged shlita, who has studied this area of halacha for many years under leading Poskim and has authored a comprehensive sefer on this topic, to provide the needed guidance both to the general public and to young and aspiring Rabbanim. Assisting Rav Yaged in this endeavor and providing lay leadership are Reb Yaakov Domb, and Reb Yaakov Cohen, who have received valuable help from numerous prominent askanim including R’ Itche Rosenbaum, Rav Nosson Nussbaum of Tomchei Tzedakah, R’ B. Moskowitz, and R’ Yaakov Wenger. Wellpoint NJ Community Health Care has also recognized the importance of the medical guidance provided by the Center and stepped up to become a sponsor.

The Center is under direct leadership and guidance of two of Klal Yisroel most respected Poskim, Rav Yaakov Forchheimer shlita and Rav Noach Isaac Oelbaum shlita, and is staffed by distinguished Rabbanim who have spent years studying halacha as it relates to modern medicine. These esteemed Rabbanim who are experts in the specialized field of medical halacha are making themselves available to the community and to Klal Yisroel at large to answer their shailos, both big and small, on this complex topic. With much caring and sensitivity, they will guide residents every step of the way as they navigate whatever medical issue they are going through, and provide them with the chizuk and peace of mind of knowing that their ruchnius needs are being cared for.

In an exciting development, the Center has launched a hotline where residents can call with their medical shailos at any time and receive clear guidance. The Center’s Rabbanim are already answering the phone of the new hotline at most hours of the day, with more hours being added as the Center grows to meet the needs of the community.

The shailohs that come in run the gamut of medical halacha, ranging from life-and-death situations to “simple” questions, such as when it is permitted to take Aspirin on Shabbos or what a woman who had a baby should do about Shabbos candles if she is being in a hospital over Shabbos or yomtov. Each shailoh is treated with utmost seriousness, with the caller being given clear guidance from the Rov.

A key aspect of the Refuah B’Halacha Center is that it acts as a bridge between patients, Rabbanim and doctors, ensuring that communication is open between these three groups and that everyone is on the same page in regards to the halachic issues at hand. Problems often arise when there is a gap or lack of communication between doctors and Rabbanim, or between patients and doctors, and this issue is being addressed through the lines of communication created by the Center. To this end, the Center is in the process of creating a large database of medical professionals and specialists in many fields, as well as Rabbanim who are able and willing to be in regular contact with those doctors. Warm relationships have already been forged with many doctors, and many more are being engendered for the benefit of all parties involved.

With an eye towards the future, the Refuah B’Halacha Center is also focused on training the next generation of Rabbanim on what they need to know about medical halacha in order to be better able to serve their communities. They will be offering various shiurim to young and aspiring Rabbanim and interested Kollel yungaleit, on relevant topics, which will raise an awareness of crucial medical knowledge as it pertains to halacha.

For example, a shiur is set to start on the complex topic of fertility in halacha, delivered by one of the leading Poskim of Lakewood and an expert in this field. Many young and aspiring Rabbanim have signed up for this course. Other topics that will soon be covered in shiurim, include end of life issues and mental health.

The Center is also working with the many chesed organizations in Lakewood, who have all welcomed their opening with open arms. Together, they form a partnership, with the chesed organizations providing for all of a patients’ physical needs and the Medical Refuah Center providing for their ruchnius needs, thus helping each patient in the most effective way.

Last Motzoei Shabbos, a l’chaim was held in the offices of Madison Title to mark the official launching of the Refuah B’Halacha Center. The gathering was attended by many leading Rabbanim, including Rav Forchhiemer and Rav Oelbaum, who made the trip from New York to Lakewood especially to attend, as well as Rav Yitzchok Unsdorfer of Khal Shvilei Dovid in Oak and Vine; Rav Micha Cohen of Khal Kol Yaakov in Oakley Hills-Jackson; Rav Shraga Sender, Rov of Cedarwood Hills; Rav Shraga Malinowitz, Rov of Hampshire Hills; Rav Moshe Dovid Grossman, Av Bes Din of the Bais HaVaad; and many others.

Also in attendance were many askanim and communal activists, including noted askan Rabbi Chaim Shaul Jurkanski, Rabbi Yehoshua Brodsky of Chai Lifeline, R’ Lipa Schwartz of Misameach, Hatzolah of Central Jersey, representatives of Bikur Cholim, Chesed of Lakewood, and more.

At the l’chaim, Rav Yaged succinctly related the goals and aims of the Center and said that it is truly inspiring to see so many dedicated Rabbanim, askanim and talented individuals joining forces and putting their kochos together to help people with their spiritual needs in their most vulnerable time.

Rav Sender also spoke briefly and said that having a place for people to reach out to and receive halachic guidance in all situations is a tremendous Kiddush Hashem.

For more information or to speak to one of the esteemed Rabbanim, the Refuah B’Halacha Center can be reached by calling 732-755-0851.