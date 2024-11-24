FIVE TOWNS: Shomrim In Coordination With Monitex Security Apprehend Major Burglary Suspects In Dramatic Operation [VIDEO]

In a remarkable collaboration with local law enforcement, the Far Rockaway Nassau Shomrim (RNSP) played a key role in apprehending a group of burglars during an attempted break-in Thursday night.

Sources tell YWN the incident unfolded when Monitex home security alerted Shomrim to a suspicious vehicle in the Woodsburgh area of the Five Towns. Shomrim volunteers responded quickly and observed three individuals approaching a home with a crowbar. Recognizing the suspects as part of a statewide burglary pattern, Shomrim immediately contacted Nassau County Police.

Maintaining surveillance, Shomrim established a perimeter around the property. When police arrived with K-9 units, Shomrim deployed a drone to monitor the suspects. All three individuals on the property were apprehended.

Meanwhile, the driver of the getaway vehicle fled the scene, leading police on a brief pursuit. Although the driver managed to escape, Shomrim’s camera system captured the vehicle’s license plate, which was provided to authorities for further investigation.

The three suspects were wanted for dozens of major burglaries across New York and New Jersey.

