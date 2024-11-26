LONDON: 14-Year-Old Orthodox Jewish Girl Suffers Serious Head And Facial Injuries In Violent Antisemitic Attack

A 14-year-old Jewish girl sustained serious head and facial injuries in a violent antisemitic attack on Monday night in Stamford Hill, North London. The incident occurred as a group of young Jewish girls were walking to a rehearsal, when a man reportedly threw glass bottles at them from a balcony at the Woodberry Down Estate.

One of the girls was severely injured in the attack and was rushed to the Royal London Hospital by Hatzolah EMTs for treatment.

The Metropolitan Police’s Hackney division and Shomrim have launched an investigation into the incident, and are appealing for witnesses and information as they work to identify the perpetrator.

The attack has sparked widespread concern and calls for heightened security measures in the area. Community leaders have urged authorities to take robust action to combat the rising tide of antisemitism, while encouraging residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.

The Stamford Hill area, home to a large Orthodox Jewish community, has seen a troubling rise in antisemitic incidents in recent years, prompting renewed calls for stronger protection measures.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)