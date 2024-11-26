Jbiz Expo 2024: Bridging Communities, Governments, and Leadership in Atlantic City

On December 10th, Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center in Atlantic City will host a premier business event: the Jbiz Expo. This isn’t just another expo—it’s a higher-level networking experience designed to help Business owners reach beyond their day to day circles and connect with new networks of decision-makers, innovators, and leaders seeking meaningful, actionable Service providers and connections.

Our mission is straightforward yet profound: to unite business networks and economic development leaders in a collaborative environment that fosters innovation and empowerment for all participants. We believe your presence and insights would significantly contribute to the success of this mission.

The JBiz Expo is organized in collaboration with esteemed partners, including the U.S Treasury, New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), the State of New Jersey, NJEDA, Choose NJ, World Trade Week Associates,NYC, Chamber of Commerces, and governments from around the world. Through these partnerships, the Expo showcases the power of collaboration, innovation, and community engagement. It brings together leadership, decision-makers, and government officials to create a vibrant ecosystem of opportunities.

To enhance our participants’ experience, we’ve secured special group rates at the resort’s five-star waterfront tower hotel rooms. These accommodations offer drastically discounted rates and are designed to enrich your stay, allowing you to fully enjoy all the resort’s facilities.

Unlike communal networking events, Jbiz Expo caters to professionals serious about forming partnerships that drive growth. The Jbiz is hosted in partnership with leading Chamber of commerces including International partnerships. This is your chance to connect with and expand your high level network, meet industry leaders, governmental representatives, and influential decision-makers and expand your networks, client base and reach, all in a dynamic, results-driven high level environment.

The Jbiz Expo 2024 will feature an impressive lineup of distinguished presenters and thought leaders. Among them are Dr. Nelson Arboleda, Director of the Americas at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, a renowned expert in global health initiatives; Lisa Oliva, Deputy Director & Senior Business Advisor at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, who will share insights on funding new businesses; and Eric Carney, President & CEO of RWJBarnabas Health Monmouth Medical Center, offering his expertise in healthcare and business development. Attendees will also hear from Bill Cortese, Senior Adviser to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, and Randolph (Randy) Peers, President of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, both influential figures in government and economic growth. Additionally, Thomas A. Bracken, President of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, Tim Sullivan, President of the NJEDA, and Andy Kuhn, Director of Business Development at Choose New Jersey, Inc., will provide visionary insights into fostering innovation and expanding economic opportunities. This powerhouse lineup guarantees a wealth of knowledge and actionable strategies for all participants.

What to Expect: FULL DAY CONFERENCE

Meet and network with Governments Trade Minsters, U.S. Dept of Commerce leadership, EDA and more to see how you can collaborate and do business with them. SMALL BUSINESS ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS: Hear from Government and state programs including State and Federal of ways Your Business can benefit from Financial assistance from startups all the way to large cooperations

Startup Pavilion : Discover cutting-edge solutions from startups poised to revolutionize industries, including Rambam MedTech and other groundbreaking ventures.

Israeli High Tech Start Up Companies:

Fifteen startups from the northern part of Israel, who are suffering due to the October 7th incident, will be flying in from Israel to showcase their products and seek investors. Life Sciences:

Businesses can Engage with industry giants alongside curated panels to discuss the future of life sciences. Technology: Network and Gain insights from leaders, with NJIT and industry experts spearheading the Innovation Track. FIFA NY NJ Leadership Panel:

Network with FIFA leadership, Discover the potential opportunities for local businesses to monetize on as New York, New Jersey prepares to host FIFA, emphasizing ways to capitalize on taxpayer subsidies for economic growth. New Jerseys Movie Industry

Explore the new opportunities offered on the east coasts new movies industry why Netflix and other movie giants have relocated it’s headquarters to New Jersey, learn about collaborations with Netflix and Lionsgate, with insights into creating and monetizing film production in collaboration with state leaders. US Department of Treasury Featuring: Lisa Oliva

Deputy Director & Senior Business Advisor U.S Department Of Treasury

The track will help Promote the Federal Governments Newly launched 50 States Initiative, which focuses on fostering opportunities for small businesses located in underserved and under resourced communities.

This event is tailored for professionals ready to make a significant impact. Space is limited—don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a higher echelon of networking and collaboration.

Take advantage of the option to stay overnight at Harrah’s world-class resort the evening before. Relax, recharge, and be fully prepared to maximize your impact at this elite gathering. Click here to Book your Hotel Stay at the Resort

