South Florida’s 45th Annual Chanukah Festival: A Night of Music Joy and Inspiration

The stage is set for an unforgettable night of music and celebration this Chanukah as an all-star lineup, presented by Chabad of South Broward, comes together for a once-in-a-lifetime Chanukah Festival and concert on Sunday, December 29, 2024. Taking place on the fifth night of Chanukah in Hollywood-Ft. Lauderdale, the spectacular 45th Chanukah Festival promises to bring light, joy and inspiration to the Florida community and beyond.

Headlining this incredible evening are Avraham Fried, Shulem Lemmer, Alex Clare and Itzik Dadya, with live music by the Mendy Hershkowitz Band. Adding even more excitement, a special surprise guest will fly in from Israel to make this an unforgettable celebration. This remarkable lineup of talent, coupled with the production expertise of Apex Creatives, promises to create an atmosphere of unity and inspiration, perfectly capturing the essence of Chanukah as a time for connection and shared joy.

Held in the heart of South Florida at the spacious and modern Rick Case Arena, the concert is expected to draw thousands of attendees for a night filled with uplifting music, festive energy and the warmth of community spirit.

“This is not just a concert; it’s a moment to come together and feel the power of music and tradition as we celebrate the light of Chanukah,” said Rabbi Raphael Tennenhaus of Chabad of South Broward. “With such an extraordinary lineup, it’s sure to be an experience that will leave everyone inspired.”

Tickets are on sale now and selling quickly. Fans of all ages are encouraged to reserve their seats early. Experience the magic of Chanukah like never before—join us on December 29th for an evening that will light up the night and your hearts. Visit chanukahfestival.com today to secure your tickets.