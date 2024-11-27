Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Hundreds of Brooklyn Mesivta Bochurim Gather For Asifah With Gedolim (PHOTOS & VIDEOS)


A remarkable Asifah for Brooklyn Mesivta Bochurim took place on Tuesday afternoon at Ateres Chynka Hall, drawing a large crowd of eager participants seeking inspiration and guidance. The Asifah featured stirring words of chizuk from two of the generation’s Torah giants: HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch the Rosh Yeshiva of Slabodka, who is in the United States fundraising, and HaRav Elya Brudny, Rosh Yeshiva of the Mir in Flatbush.

The atmosphere was electric as the Gedolei Ha’Dor delivered powerful addresses, instilling timeless values and addressing the challenges facing today’s Torah youth. The Asifah served as a unifying moment, strengthening the resolve of Mesivta Bochurim to grow in their learning and dedication to Avodas Hashem.

The Asifah also included heartfelt tefillos, leaving attendees deeply inspired. Ateres Chynka Hall was filled with a palpable sense of achdus as the Bochurim soaked in the divrei Torah and guidance of these esteemed Rabbonim.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



