YESHIVAS MIR: The Rosh Yeshiva Cried: “They Want To Burn The Torah HaKedosha”


Yeshivas Mir in Yerushalayim held a momentous event on Tuesday evening, marking 55 Siyumei Shas at the heichel yeshivah in Beis Yisrael.

Despite his weakness, HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman, the Rosh Yeshivah of Rashbi Yeshivah in Bnei Brak, traveled to Yerushalayim to deliver the main sichah at the event.

The Rosh Yeshivah cried out: “Due to our many sins, also in our generation, we’re in a situation in which Jews from Klal Yisrael want to burn the Torah HaKedoshah, they’re waging a war against the Torah. The Torah is being publicly trampled by Jews.”

“Therefore, the event we’re at is so important, a maamad that it is entirely likvod haTorah and is being held in a place that its kavod haTorah is the largest in the world. We’re doing this l’illui nishmas the Rosh Yeshivah, z’tl, who was moser nefesh for the kavod of Torah.”

“This obligates us that among us, there won’t be any bizayon HaTorah. The more we accept upon ourselves to learn Torah with more hasmadah, to toil more, to understand more – this is the kavod of Torah we want to restore and it will cause a ruach of taharah that will influence our straying brothers to do teshuvah and we’ll be zocheh to Moshiach.”

Rosh Yeshivas Mir, HaRav Eliezer Yehuda Finkel, greats the Rosh Yeshivah. (Shuki Lehrer)
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



