Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

BREAKING: Trump Cabinet Nominees Targeted In Attacks Ranging From ‘Bomb Threats’ To ‘Swatting’


Several of Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees and administration appointees “were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them” on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the president-elect’s transition team said Wednesday.

“These attacks ranged from bomb threats to ‘swatting,” Trump transition spokeswoman and incoming White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted.”

Leavitt added that “dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us.” The threats come months after the president-elect survived two alleged assassination attempts during his campaign.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

LONDON: 14-Year-Old Orthodox Jewish Girl Suffers Serious Head And Facial Injuries In Violent Antisemitic Attack

NYC: Jessica Tisch Sworn In as NYPD’s Second Female Commissioner

Alan Dershowitz in WSJ: “I’m Forming A Legal Dream Team to Defend Israel”

H’YD: Most Severely Injured Soldier On Oct. 7 Succumbs To His Wounds

HaRav Zilberstein & The Quadruplets Born At Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital

MAILBAG: Trump’s Deportation Plans Would Devastate Jewish Households, Businesses, And Communities

Jewish Kehilla In The UAE Is Shocked & Frightened, Mezuzahs Removed From Kosher Market

Rocket Attack From Lebanon Injures Two in Nahariya, Including 1 Seriously

MUST WATCH VIDEO: Former Trump Adviser Sebastian Gorka Unapologetically Backs Israel, Says “Palestine” Doesn’t Exist

INCREDIBLE: Jared And Ivanka Mourn Murdered Shliach, Donate $1 Million to Chabad Of UAE; Brother Matches Him

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network