BREAKING: Trump Cabinet Nominees Targeted In Attacks Ranging From ‘Bomb Threats’ To ‘Swatting’

Several of Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees and administration appointees “were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them” on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the president-elect’s transition team said Wednesday.

“These attacks ranged from bomb threats to ‘swatting,” Trump transition spokeswoman and incoming White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted.”

Leavitt added that “dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us.” The threats come months after the president-elect survived two alleged assassination attempts during his campaign.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)