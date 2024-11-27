MONSEY: Fire Causes Major Damage Home On Kaser Terrace [VIDEOS AND PHOTOS]

Emergency responders were battling a residential structure fire at 29 Kaser Terrace, near Phyllis Terrace, in Monsey, on Wednesday morning. The Monsey Fire Department arrived on the scene, and promptly requested mutual aid from neighboring departments, due to the large fire.

Amidst the chaos, Chaverim of Rockland displayed extraordinary heroism, ensuring all occupants of the home were safely evacuated. Chaverim also successfully removed a Sefer Torah from a neighboring residence, safeguarding it from harm, as there was fear that the fire was spreading

No injuries were reported.

The fire, which has been escalated to a second alarm, has drawn a robust response from multiple fire departments, including Hillcrest, Suffern, Tallman, South Spring Valley, Spring Valley, and New City. Crews are working collaboratively to bring the situation under control.

Additional emergency services, including Ramapo Police, Chaverim of Rockland, Hatzoloh EMS, Spring Hill EMS, and Rockland Paramedics, are on-site providing support to residents and first responders.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)