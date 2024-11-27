Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

MONSEY: Fire Causes Major Damage Home On Kaser Terrace [VIDEOS AND PHOTOS]


Emergency responders were battling a residential structure fire at 29 Kaser Terrace, near Phyllis Terrace, in Monsey, on Wednesday morning. The Monsey Fire Department arrived on the scene, and promptly requested mutual aid from neighboring departments, due to the large fire.

Amidst the chaos, Chaverim of Rockland displayed extraordinary heroism, ensuring all occupants of the home were safely evacuated. Chaverim also successfully removed a Sefer Torah from a neighboring residence, safeguarding it from harm, as there was fear that the fire was spreading

No injuries were reported.

The fire, which has been escalated to a second alarm, has drawn a robust response from multiple fire departments, including Hillcrest, Suffern, Tallman, South Spring Valley, Spring Valley, and New City. Crews are working collaboratively to bring the situation under control.

Additional emergency services, including Ramapo Police, Chaverim of Rockland, Hatzoloh EMS, Spring Hill EMS, and Rockland Paramedics, are on-site providing support to residents and first responders.

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE MONSEY SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF MONSEY NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MONSEY: Fire Causes Major Damage Home On Kaser Terrace [VIDEOS AND PHOTOS]

Trump Cabinet Nominees Targeted In Attacks Ranging From ‘Bomb Threats’ To ‘Swatting’

Shomrim and NYPD Collaboration Leads to Extensive Operation and Arrest of Suspects Behind Widespread Stolen Vehicles in Boro Park and Flatbush

MAJOR DEFEAT FOR ICC: Serving Its Own Interests, France Says It Will Not Heed Arrest Warrants

Trump Team Says Israel-Hezbollah Ceasefire Deal Brokered By Biden Is Actually Trump’s Win

Trump Picks Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Who Backed COVID Herd Immunity, To Lead National Institutes Of Health

1ST VIOLATION: Hezbollah Terrorists Approach Border, IDF Opens Fire

HOW QUICKLY THINGS CHANGE: Hamas Says It Wants A Ceasefire In Gaza After Hezbollah Truce

WILL THE CALM LAST? Ceasefire Between Israel and Hezbollah Takes Effect After 14 Months of Fighting

Hatzalah South Florida Expands Emergency Medical Services to Coral Springs

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network