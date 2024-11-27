Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Yeshiva Chaim Berlin Marks Shloshim Of Rosh Yeshiva HaRav Shlomo Halioua ZT’L


The Shloshim of the Chaim Berlin Rosh Yeshiva, HaRav Shlomo Halioua, zt”l, was marked at the Yeshiva on Tuesday night.

Hespeidim were delivered by the two new Roshei Yeshiva, HaRav Yosef Halioua, the son of the late Rosh Yeshiva, along with his son-in-law, Harav Tzvi Fink, as well as Hespeidim from HaRav Yosef Eichenstein, the Rosh Yeshiva of Edison, HaRav Yaakov Drillman, the Rosh Yeshiva of Nevardok, HaRav Binyomin Cohen,Rosh Killel Gur Aryeh, and HaRav Chaim Eliezer Cohen, a Ram in the Yeshiva.

The Rosh Yeshiva was Niftar last month at the age of 66.

Photos via www.AEGedolimphotos.com



