WACKOS: Lawmakers Suggest New York Secede From US, Become Part Of Canada Over Trump’s Immigration Policies

Some New York Democratic lawmakers, led by State Senator Liz Krueger, are seriously considering seceding from the United States and becoming a province of Canada in response to President-elect Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Krueger’s suggestion—an apparent attempt to oppose Trump’s proposed deportation plans—includes the idea that New York’s secession could help alleviate Canada’s supposed burden of enforcing illegal border crossings. “It’s not unreasonable to think outside of the box,” Krueger said, though many might argue this particular box has fallen off its rocking chair.

Adding to the spectacle, Krueger floated the idea of withholding federal taxes as a retaliatory measure against Trump’s threat to cut federal funding for states that resist his immigration policies. While her proposal might appeal to a fringe segment of political theater enthusiasts, it has raised eyebrows for its lack of practicality and legal grounding.

Critics have lambasted the notion as a desperate publicity stunt rather than a serious policy idea. “Becoming part of Canada to avoid enforcing federal laws? It’s hard to take such an idea seriously,” said one political analyst. “This isn’t leadership; it’s grandstanding.”

The proposal underscores the increasing tension between New York’s Democratic lawmakers and the incoming administration, but the suggestion of joining Canada is sure to draw widespread ridicule. Beyond the logistical and constitutional impossibilities of such a move, critics argue it does little to address the underlying issues of immigration reform or federal-state relations.

While Krueger’s plan has generated headlines, it seems unlikely to gain traction anywhere beyond the imaginations of those promoting it. For now, it stands as yet another example of political posturing in an increasingly polarized national debate.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)