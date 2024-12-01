New York Makes It A Hate Crime To Forcibly Remove One’s Religious Attire, Including Yarmulkas

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed multiple pieces of legislation aimed at enhancing public safety, including a law that classifies the removal or threat of removal of religious clothing as a hate-fueled crime.

The new legislation, signed this week, amends existing state law to define the removal or threat of removal of religious attire, such as a yarmulke or hijab, as aggravated harassment in the second degree.

“Public safety is my top priority, and I’m committed to using every possible tool to keep New Yorkers safe,” Hochul said in a statement.

The move comes amid a rise in incidents involving religious clothing. One recent example occurred on Staten Island, where a man’s yarmulke was knocked off his head in an apparent hate crime.

The incident took place on Nov. 10 in the Willowbrook neighborhood when two individuals approached the 37-year-old victim on a black moped. One of the suspects struck the victim’s yarmulke off his head before fleeing the scene. Police arrested a 17-year-old suspect on Nov. 15, charging him with aggravated harassment in the second degree based on race or religion.

The governor’s office said the legislation is part of an ongoing effort to protect New Yorkers from hate-fueled violence and harassment, ensuring that individuals can express their religious identity without fear.

Hochul reaffirmed her commitment to public safety, stating that acts of religious harassment “have no place in New York.”

